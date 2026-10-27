Masan Chrysanthemum Festival to Feature Fireworks, Nighttime Events and New Attractions

The 26th Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival will take place from October 31 to November 8, bringing nine days of floral displays, fireworks, performances and interactive activities to Changwon.

This year’s festival will be held across three locations: 3.15 Marine Nuri Park, Happo Waterfront Park and Masan Marine New Town.

The festivities will begin with an opening celebration and fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

Another highlight will be a traditional nakhwanori fire display over the sea at 7 p.m. on November 4. Unlike conventional fireworks that explode overhead, the traditional performance features glowing embers falling toward the water, creating a curtain of light against the nighttime waterfront.

A new Chrysanthemum Costume Competition will take place at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the main stage of 3.15 Marine Nuri Park.

Ten finalist teams will present costumes, makeup and stage performances inspired by the theme of creatively expressing Changwon and chrysanthemums.

Masan Marine New Town, which joins the festival as a new venue this year, will offer AI-powered interactive experiences, a chrysanthemum-themed wedding photo zone and outdoor film screenings under the name Chrysanthemum Cinema.

Visitors can also participate in a festival-wide stamp tour by scanning QR codes at all three venues. Prizes will be awarded to the first 100 qualifying participants each day.

The entertainment program will include opening performances, the finals of a chrysanthemum-themed singing competition, an indie music festival and dance and cheerleading performances featuring professional sports cheer squads, including representatives from the NC Dinos.