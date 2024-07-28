‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ Will be Renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’

The ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ in Changwon will be renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’ starting this year.

This decision has sparked a debate among democratic groups and other local organizations due to the association of ‘Gagopa’ with Nosan Lee Eun-sang (1903-1982), a writer known for his pro-dictatorship stance. This controversy is expected to cause significant growing pains.

Changwon City announced last week that it had received official notification from the Changwon City Council regarding the passage of the ordinance amendment on the 23rd.

The festival department will conduct an internal review with legal officers and make an official announcement within 20 days.

Unless changes occur, the name “Gagopa” will be used starting with the 24th Chrysanthemum Festival in October.

Due to the ongoing conflict, the city turned to local politics for resolution. During the ‘136th Extraordinary Session Plenary Session,’ 43 out of 45 city council members voted, with 24 in favor and 18 against. The council comprises 27 People Power Party members and 18 Democratic Party members.

The festival was named the ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ from 2000 to 2004 and the ‘Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival’ from 2005 to 2018. From 2019 to last year, it reverted to the ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ to simplify the name.