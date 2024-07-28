Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ Will be Renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’

By Haps Staff

The ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ in Changwon will be renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’ starting this year.

This decision has sparked a debate among democratic groups and other local organizations due to the association of ‘Gagopa’ with Nosan Lee Eun-sang (1903-1982), a writer known for his pro-dictatorship stance. This controversy is expected to cause significant growing pains.

Changwon City announced last week that it had received official notification from the Changwon City Council regarding the passage of the ordinance amendment on the 23rd.

The festival department will conduct an internal review with legal officers and make an official announcement within 20 days.

Unless changes occur, the name “Gagopa” will be used starting with the 24th Chrysanthemum Festival in October.

Due to the ongoing conflict, the city turned to local politics for resolution. During the ‘136th Extraordinary Session Plenary Session,’ 43 out of 45 city council members voted, with 24 in favor and 18 against. The council comprises 27 People Power Party members and 18 Democratic Party members.

The festival was named the ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ from 2000 to 2004 and the ‘Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival’ from 2005 to 2018. From 2019 to last year, it reverted to the ‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ to simplify the name.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Rise in Car Thefts in Ulsan Prompts Police Warning

Jinju City Hosts Jinyangho Water Color Festival on July 27-28

Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert Celebrates its 16th Year

Enjoy the 2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class in Hapcheon

YouTube’s ‘Gyeongnam TV’ Breaks Record with ‘Something Special’ Series!

‘ON Sancheong Light Festival in Summer’ to be Held in Sancheong-gun

The Latest

Busan Looks to Add More Car-Free Streets

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Summer Festival of Desserts

Rise in Car Thefts in Ulsan Prompts Police Warning

2024 BGCF Korean Class Registration Underway

KORAIL Increases the Number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul Trains Traveling Between Busan and Seoul

What’s On in Busan: July 29 – August 4

Busan
clear sky
30.4 ° C
30.4 °
30.4 °
70 %
6.7kmh
1 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 