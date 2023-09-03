Image: Changwon City
Masan Museum Collaborates with National Asia Culture Center Foundation for Media Art Exhibition

Changwon City’s Masan Museum is set to illuminate the evenings of culture enthusiasts from September 1st to November 30th, running between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

This cultural treat comes in the form of a captivating media art exhibition, featuring two cutting-edge works provided by the Asia Culture Center Foundation (ACCF).

The media art showcase, a product of a successful bid in July for the National Asia Culture Center Foundation Joint Collaborative Exhibition Contest Project for the Second Half of 2023, promises to be a visually engaging experience.

In addition to these innovative media artworks, the exhibition complements three media façade videos that are currently being screened, offering a diverse array of attractions.

Displayed on the grand LED media art wall, installed on the exterior of the Masan Museum, are two remarkable creations from the Asia Culture Center Foundation (ACCF).

The first, titled “Nine, Clouds, Dreams”, is the brainchild of author Jo Young-gak. It brings to life a Korean novel from the Joseon Dynasty written by Kim Man-jung, presenting a modern perspective infused with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The second piece, by artist Jeon Min-soo, titled “All Goodbyes – Various Goodbyes”, is a visual delight that explores themes of separation, offering a spatial nostalgia and visual amusement.

Starting September 1st, the operational hours of the “Dalbit Museum,” originally set at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., have been adjusted to the early evening, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

