Maserati Korea announced that it is holding a test-driving event for this Valentine’s Day at its eight showrooms around the nation.

Around the southeastern region, the only showroom is located in Haeundae.

The first 500 people who test drive a car will receive an exclusive chocolate set courtesy of the Italian car company.

Maserati moved to the Haeundae showroom in 2019 after relocating from I’Park in Marine City.

It features a configurator room and a customer lounge.