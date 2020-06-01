Masks Can Now Be Bought Any Day of the Week

People looking for masks can now purchase them any day of the week in Busan.

ID checks will still be required before purchases to ensure equal purchases.

According to the city of Busan, adults can buy up to three masks per week, but those under the age of 18 will be allowed to buy up to five masks a week with the resumption of in-person classes nationwide.

Production of lighter surgical masks for the public is also to be expanded.

Public Sellers of Masks in Busan

Masks are available at 1,523 pharmacies, post offices in Gijang-gun, and 26 Nonghyup Hanaro Marts in Busan.

Foreigners without national health insurance can purchase public face masks with the required documents — Alien registration card, permanent residence card or residence report card

You can check out the availability for masks at pharmacies at www.busan.go.kr/maskinfo though it is only available in Korean.