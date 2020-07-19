NewsBusan News

Masks Must Be Worn at Haeundae Beach From Today

Haps Staff

Masks must now be worn at Haeundae Beach from today, as the new ordinance from the district comes into effect.

A fine of up to 3 million won will be handed out to violators who don’t wear them in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.

Masks must be worn on the beach at all times and Hoan road.

Eating and drinking on the beach are also banned from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The ordinance is in effect until August 15th.

Four of the city’s other beaches will also impose mask rules from this Saturday.

 

