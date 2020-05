All passengers using public transportation in Korea will be required to wear a protective mask beginning today.

The new ordinance will also be extended to air travel, both domestic and international flights from Wednesday.

The move comes as efforts to eradicate coronavirus have increased after the country experienced an uptick in cases.

Taxis, buses, and subways around the country now have the legal authority to refuse service if passengers do not wear a mask as of 12 a.m. today.