Masks No Longer Needed On Public Transportation From Today

BeFM News

Starting today, South Korea will no longer require people to wear masks while using public transportation.

The government announced during a Covid response meeting last Wednesday that it decided to lift one of the last remaining covid restrictions as the number of new cases has significantly decreased in the country.

Health authorities, however, say that mask-wearing is actively recommended for high-risk groups and individuals experiencing symptoms as well as those using public transportation during rush hour.

The requirement will also remain in place for vulnerable facilities, medical facilities, and pharmacies.

 

