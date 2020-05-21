NewsBusan News

Masks Now Required for All Bus Passengers

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced on May 21 that it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask.

The mandatory wearing of masks will be implemented from May 21 to May 26 after which they will become mandatory from the 27th.

This is a measure that allows drivers to refuse passengers without masks to ride the bus.

Masks must also be worn at all times while on the bus.

The move is a preemptive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in preparation for keeping a safe distance in daily life due to the expected increase in overcrowding of people on buses due to the step-by-step attendance of elementary, middle and high school student. 

In addition, during the summer season when air-conditioning is essential, air conditioners will be sterilized and cleaned on all city buses this year, as well as driving with the windows open.

City bus drivers must wear a driver’s mask, have hand sanitizer in the vehicle, and buses will be disinfected regularly.

The city of Busan, along with bus associations and college student supporters, will hold a hand disinfectant sharing campaign at the Yangjeong Station bus stop on May 27 at 7 am to promote the safe use of city buses from infectious diseases. 

All public transportation, including subways and taxis, require a mask for all passengers and those who don’t cooperate can be refused service.

Travel

