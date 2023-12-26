Image: Gwangalli M Drone Show
Local Destinations

Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

By Haps Staff

A massive 2,000 drone show is scheduled as part of the COUNTDOWN BUSAN event on New Year’s Eve at Gwangalli Beach.

The event is scheduled to take place at midnight.

To help alleviate traffic concerns, extra trains on the Busan Metro will also run later than usual.

The extra train times on January 1 include:

Towards Seomyeon:

12:22 a.m.

12:41 a.m.

12:50 a.m.

12:59 a.m.

Towards Jangsan:

12:53 a.m.

1:13 a.m.

1:36 a.m.

Traffic will also be controlled both directions from the Eomyang Rotary to Millak Fish Town Rotary from 11 p.m. on the 31st until 12:30 a.m. on the 1st.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Enjoy the 2024 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Check Out the 1st Oncheoncheon Light Festival This Holiday Season

Santa Buses in Busan

36th Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

Busan Destinations: Nurimaru and Dongbaek Island

Busan Destinations: 2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival Begins Tomorrow

The Latest

Namhae Creates a Climate-Responsive Urban Forest

Cirque du Soleil’s “Big Top” Installation to Begin Next Week

정관박물관, 겨울방학 우리 가족 박물관 나들이 운영

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

International School of Busan’s Science Department Spearheads Successful Beach Clean-Up at Songjeong Beach

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
75 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 