Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

A massive 2,000 drone show is scheduled as part of the COUNTDOWN BUSAN event on New Year’s Eve at Gwangalli Beach.

The event is scheduled to take place at midnight.

To help alleviate traffic concerns, extra trains on the Busan Metro will also run later than usual.

The extra train times on January 1 include:

Towards Seomyeon:

12:22 a.m.

12:41 a.m.

12:50 a.m.

12:59 a.m.

Towards Jangsan:

12:53 a.m.

1:13 a.m.

1:36 a.m.

Traffic will also be controlled both directions from the Eomyang Rotary to Millak Fish Town Rotary from 11 p.m. on the 31st until 12:30 a.m. on the 1st.