Master Filmmakers Send Messages of Support to the Busan International Film Festival and Asian Filmmakers

The 25th Busan International Film Festival unveils messages of support by Asian filmmakers and master filmmakers. The film industry worldwide was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many international film festivals are canceled, and most films have halted their productions. Even films already finished are struggling to find screening opportunities. With the Busan International Film Festival, renowned Asian directors and actors have stepped up as Asian Film Ambassadors and sent messages for young Asian filmmakers who have kept up their passion for cinema under these difficult circumstances.

Nine Asian Master Filmmakers as Mentors!

Korean directors Lee Chang-dong and Park Chan-wook; Japanese directors Kurosawa Kiyoshi, Koreeda Hirokazu, and Kawase Naomi; Chinese director Jia Zhang-Ke and actress Zhao Tao; and Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang and actor Lee Kang-Sheng sent messages to young Asian filmmakers as Asian Film Ambassadors.

“Filmmakers should stand in solidarity and share courage with one another.” — Lee Chang-dong

“Even a pandemic cannot stop our passion for communicating through cinema.” — Jia Zhang-Ke

“Filmmaking itself is always difficult and full of adventures.” — Tsai Ming-Liang),

“The history of film has always been one of overcoming huge challenges and obstacles.” — Park Chan-wook

“I strongly believe that films made under these difficult circumstances are masterpieces.” — Kurosawa Kiyoshi

“I do not believe we will stay disconnected like this. We will be reconnected in any shape or form.” — Koreeda Hirokazu

“Please keep making films so that we make a world with many brilliant points of view.” — Kawase Naomi

“Embrace cinema, embrace the screen, and embrace audiences.” — Zhao Tao

“Continue to work towards your goals and dreams.” — Lee Kang-Sheng

