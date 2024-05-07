Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” to Run in Busan May 23-26

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a groundbreaking reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy and Prokofiev’s iconic ballet, will run at the Dream Theatre from May 23 to May 26.

Set in a near-future dystopia at the Verona Institute, a facility for troubled youth under strict surveillance, the production unveils a modern retelling of the classic tale.

Composer Terry Davies collaborates with Bourne, orchestrating slight alterations to Prokofiev’s original score. With a 15-member ensemble, they rearrange 30 of the original 51 compositions and introduce five new pieces, enriching the auditory experience.

Event Information

Period: May 23-26, 2024

Venue: Dream Theatre

Time: Thursday 7:30 p.m. / Friday 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. / Saturday 2 p.m., 7 p.m. / Sunday 2 p.m.

Age recommendation: those born before Dec. 31, 2011

Running Time: 110 minutes

Intermission: 20 minutes

Tickets: VIP-seat 140,000 won, R-seat 120,000 won, S-seat 90,000 won, A-seat 60,000 won, B-seat 40,000 won

Website

How to get there:

Metro Line 2 Busan Int’l Finance Center∙Busan Bank Station, Exit 3 then a 3-minute walk or Metro Line 1 Beomnaegol Station, Exit 4 then about a 9-minute walk.