Matthew Bourne’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ Begins Tomorrow

Six performances of Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo + Juliet” will be performed at the Dream Theatre in Busanjin-gu.

Event Information

Period: May 23-26, 2024

Venue: Dream Theatre

Time: Thu. 7:30 p.m./ Fri. 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m./ Sat. 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m./ Sun. 2:00 p.m.

Age recommendation: those born before Dec. 31, 2011

Running Time: 110 minutes

Intermission: 20 minutes

Tickets: VIP-seat 140,000 won, R-seat 120,000 won, S-seat 90,000 won, A-seat 60,000 won, B-seat 40,000 won

How to get there:

Metro Line 2 Busan Int’l Finance Center∙Busan Bank Station, Exit 3 then a 3-minute walk or Metro Line 1 Beomnaegol Station, Exit 4 then about a 9-minute walk.