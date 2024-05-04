Image: City of Busan
May Deadline Approaches for Personal Local Income Tax Payments

From May 1st to May 31st, individuals are required to report and pay their personal local income tax (comprehensive income) through the Wetax portal (www.wetax.go.kr). This final report and payment are important for ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

For small-scale self-employed individuals and export businessmen, there’s an extension granted until September 2nd for payment, although the reporting deadline remains May 31st.

Taxpayers can conveniently report their comprehensive income tax through the Revenue Home Tax website (www.hometax.go.kr). By clicking on the ‘Local Income Tax Declaration’ button, they can seamlessly connect to the Wetax portal to fulfill their tax obligations.

Those who have received a ‘complete information notice’ containing pre-calculated return items can simply pay the listed personal local income tax virtual account to complete their return. Additionally, designated personal local income tax declaration windows are available in districts and counties to assist taxpayers in completing their declarations.

 Tips on Filing Taxes from the NTS

How to use the support services for foreigners’ year-end tax settlement

Help desk for foreigners (phone), online consulting

1588-0560 (English only)

Website > Help Desk > Q&A

Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-End Tax Settlement

Website > Resources > Publication > 2023 Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-end Tax Settlement

Automatic calculation program for year-end tax settlement (English)

Website > Help Desk > Quick Viewer Service > Automatic Calculation Service for Year-end Tax Settlement

Foreign-language manual for year-end tax settlement

Website > Resources > Publication >2024 Year-End Tax Settlement Manual for Foreigners (Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese)

National Tax Service’s YouTube Channel

Year-end tax settlement for foreign workers

YouTube – NTS

YouTube – Tips

