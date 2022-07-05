Mayor Park Hyung-jun meets with Chinese Consul General in Busan, Kuo Feng

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Chinese Consul General in Busan in the afternoon of the 4th at City Hall.

This was the first meeting with the head of the diplomatic mission in Korea since the inauguration of the 8th popularly elected Mayor Park.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and China.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Korea-China diplomatic relations this year, the city will join with the Chinese Consulate in Busan, Busan International Foundation, and Busan University of Foreign Studies in August to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and China.

They also plan to promote the Busan-Guangzhou representative food promotion exhibition which will be held later in the year.