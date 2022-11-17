Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Looking to Secure More Government Funds for Busan’s Major Projects

BeFM News

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon is making all-out efforts to secure government funds at the eleventh hour before next year’s state budget bill is deliberated by the National Assembly.

According to the city of Busan, Mayor Park met with the floor leaders of the people power party and the DP in Seoul yesterday and today, in addition to the chair of the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts of the National Assembly, sub-committee members of the Preliminary Committee to support Busan’s national budget and more

Mayor Park actively requested an increase in government funding for 10 major projects.

They include attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo, constructing Gadeokdo New Airport, improving and operating national facilities for electric trains between Bujeon and Masan, establishing a safe drinking water supply system in the Nakdong River basin, and modernizing the Busan Joint Fish Market.

Busan secured a state budget of 8 trillion 159.2 billion won this year. For next year, it is making all-out efforts to secure the largest national budget so far.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

