Mayor Park Looks to Secure the Support Base for the 2030 Busan World Expo in Europe

Mayor Park Heong-joon, who departed for Paris, France on the 28th of last month to attend the 171st General Assembly of the Organization for International Expositions (BIE), attended the general assembly on November 29th and then visited three countries, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Republic of San Marino, as a presidential envoy.

During the visit, they met with high-ranking officials from each country to discuss ways to expand substantive cooperation between the two countries and negotiated activities to secure support for hosting the 2030 World Expo Busan.

At the 171st General Assembly of the Organization for International Expositions (BIE) held in Paris, France, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo and Chairman Chey Tae-won of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed the unity of One Team Korea to BIE member countries.

In the 3rd competitive presentation (PT) presented by Korea, cultural elements (K-Culture) such as BTS and Squid Game were added to present concrete solutions to problems common to mankind in a logical, creative, and structured way, drawing enthusiastic responses from the field.

After attending the general assembly, Mayor Park visited Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Republic of San Marino to meet with top-ranking officials from each country, including the president, foreign minister, and economy minister, and delivered a personal letter from President Yoon Seok-yeol, conveying Korea’s will to host the 2030 World Expo.

As he visited as a special envoy to the president, he focused on developing bilateral relations and discussed practical cooperation in various fields such as economy, diplomacy, and culture.

In particular, the ‘Busan Initiative*’ announced by Prime Minister Han at the general meeting of the Organization for International Expositions (BIE) held on the 29th was taken as a major negotiation strategy, and concrete cooperation measures such as fostering the information technology (IT) sector, responding to climate change, and establishing e-government.

Mayor Park highlighted Busan’s strengths as an international central city in the fields of transportation, logistics, future industry, tourism, culture, and arts, as well as Busan’s historical characteristics such as inclusiveness and dynamism, as well as humankind such as the construction of a green smart city and the UN Habitat Resolution City.

By introducing the representative projects that Busan is actively promoting to lead the future, the fact that Busan, Korea is the best place to host the 2030 World Expo was explained in detail and highlighted.

In response to Mayor Park’s active negotiations, top-ranking officials from the visiting countries evaluated Busan as a city with the capabilities and conditions suitable for hosting the 2030 World Expo, while showing a stance that they would actively review requests for support.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev mentioned that “strengthening substantive cooperation between the two countries will naturally lead to support for Busan.”

In the Republic of San Marino, Mayor Park met with two co-consuls, the heads of state, Consul Berti and Chiabata, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of San Marino, and actively requested support for the Busan World Expo 2030.

The Minister of Tourism of the Republic of San Marino said he wanted to know Busan better and hoped to visit Busan, and Mayor Park said he would invite him to Busan as soon as possible.

Media interviews were conducted with French local media outlets such as AFP, Le Figaro, Tom Travel magazine, and Bulgarian state broadcaster BNT.

To the local media, he explained in detail the reason for hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan and ways to promote future cooperation between Busan and Korea and European countries.

As it is a globally influential media, it is expected that this interview will create favorable public opinion in Europe and expand the basis for hosting the 2030 World Expo.

The city of Busan also signed an agreement with Sofia, Bulgaria, for the first time among European cities.

Mayor Parkmet with Mayor Pandakova Sofia to discuss ways to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two cities, and asked for support for hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Busan and Sofia not only have a long history, but also are central cities of culture and industry. The two cities have developed cooperative relations in various fields such as tourism, film, culture and arts, education, and information technology (IT) with the signing of this agreement as an opportunity.

Busan Mayor Park said, “I think Korea’s presentation at the BIE General Assembly was objectively well done,” and expressed his thoughts, “The response from the BIE delegates from each country was also very good.”

Regarding his European tours such as Bulgaria, he said, “All the visiting countries had very high expectations and interest in Korea and Busan. Please choose Busan, the Republic of Korea, where we can move forward together based on long-term cooperation, not short-term cooperation. In the future, we plan to materialize ways to cooperate with these countries at various levels.”

“With the hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo, such as BTS concerts and overseas tours, the world’s awareness of the Busan brand is increasing. We will do our best to further enhance the value of the Busan brand,” he concluded.