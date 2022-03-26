Mayor Park Meets Cambodian Ambassador to Korea

Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun met with Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Chring Botumrangsay on the afternoon of the 25th to discuss ways to strengthen the cooperative relationship between the city of Busan and Cambodia and to ask for support for the bid for the Busan World Expo 2030.

Mayor Park first thanked the ambassador for her visit to Busan and greeted her by asking about their impressions of their visit to Busan.

“This is my second visit to Busan, and I am very pleased to be able to visit Busan today, and I hope that this visit will enhance cooperation between Busan and Cambodia,” the ambassador said.

Korea and Cambodia have made continuous efforts to promote friendly and cooperative relations, and Busan and Prompen are also in constant exchange as sister cities.

Mayor Park concluded the meeting by asking the ambassador for their support in Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid.