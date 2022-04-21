Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Meets Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met Estonian Ambassador to Korea Sten Schwede in the afternoon of the 21st to discuss ways of cooperation between Busan and Estonia, including cultural and blockchain fields and asked for support for hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Mayor Park asked that the ambassador will pay a lot of attention so that blockchain-related cooperation can be activated and mentioned the foreign investment attraction of Busan, and said that the city is actively promoting the attraction of global companies to stimulate investment attraction of foreign companies.

The Estonian ambassador to Korea introduced his country’s technology mentioning that Estonia’s e-government system is operating based on blockchain, and the Estonian embassy in Korea is trying to activate business-linked diplomacy.

Mayor Park also asked for the interest and support of the three Baltic countries, including Estonia, so that the 2030 World Expo can be held in Busan.

The Estonian embassy in Korea was opened in December 2020, serving as a foundation for cooperation between the two countries, and Ambassador Sten Schwede is Estonia’s first resident ambassador to Korea.

