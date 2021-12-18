Mayor Park Meets Kenyan Ambassador to Korea Mwende Mwinji

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Kenyan Ambassador to Korea Mwende Mwinzi on the afternoon of the 17th to discuss ways to strengthen exchanges and cooperative relations between Busan and Kenya and asked for support for hosting the Busan World Expo 2030.

“Korea and Kenya have made continuous efforts to promote friendly and cooperative relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1964 for 57 years,” Mayor Park said.

Ambassador Mwinji visited the city to talk about the promotion of a sisterhood relationship between Busan and Mombasa in Kenya.

Mombasa is Kenya’s second city and has a lot in common with Busan, a port city, due to the development of maritime and port industries. suggested

“I hope that this visit will further strengthen the exchange and cooperation relationship between Busan and Kenya,” Ambassador Mwinji said,

Ambassador Mwinji also noted that Kenya is a country that created M-PESA in 2007 and can be said to be the forerunner of fintech.

Mayor Park concluded the meeting by asking the ambassador for her active support and interest in Busan World Expo 2030 bid.