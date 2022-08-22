Mayor Park Meets New U.S. Ambassador to Korea

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with US Ambassador to Korea Philip S. Goldberg on the morning of the 22nd to discuss exchanges and cooperation plans between the city of Busan and the United States and asked for active interest and support for the Busan World Expo 2030.

Ambassador Goldberg is the highest-ranking diplomat in the U.S. State Department, who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Colombia, Cuba, the Philippines, and Bolivia.

At the meeting, discussions continued in various fields, including ways to develop the traditional ROK-U.S. alliance and to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

“The Korea-US alliance is a value alliance that cooperated together to achieve world peace, prosperity, and sustainable growth based on the universal values ​​of liberal democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. It is a city that is like a symbol of the ROK-U.S. alliance, where Korea first landed,” Mayor Park said.

“The reason Busan was able to overcome the pain of war and become a world-class maritime city was not only because of the efforts of the Korean people, but also with the help of many friends including the United States. The Busan World Expo 2030 will be a great first step to share with countries that do so,” he said, requesting US support for Busan.

“As a country that shares the values ​​of democracy, both Korea and the United States, which are strong economic, scientific, technological, and cultural powers, believe that there are many areas in which we can work together,” Ambassador Goldberg responded.

“I visited Sajik Baseball Stadium on the 21st and had time to communicate with the citizens. It is not the official position of the US government, but it is certain that Busan has sufficient conditions to be suitable as the host of the 2030 Expo,” he continued.