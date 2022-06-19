Mayor Park Meets New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Philip Turner

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Philip Turner on the afternoon of the 17th to discuss exchange and cooperation plans between Busan City and New Zealand and asked for active interest and support for the Busan World Expo 2030.

There was a lot of conversation about exploring the agenda for various cooperative projects between Busan and New Zealand, such as Expo 2030 and film, the wine industry, tourism, and university student exchanges.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the official establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and New Zealand, and I hope that the two countries will pursue a mutually beneficial and forward-looking relationship at the same time,” Mayor Park said.

He thanked them for their dedication to defending the freedom of the Republic of Korea by sending more than 6,000 troops.

In addition, he sympathized with the revitalization of exchanges between the University of Auckland in Auckland, a sister city, and the universities in Busan, and said, “Busan is focusing on cooperation in local and industrial studies and wants to attract more foreign students.”

Ambassador Turner also showed a deep interest in Busan’s film industry. In 2018, his first year in office, he participated in the New Zealand Night Reception at the Busan International Short Film Festival, and at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, he hosted a dinner by inviting many Korean-New filmmakers.

He expressed his hope to hold the New Zealand Film Night event at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held this year.

Ambassador Turner visited the Korean Film Council on Friday, and on the 18th, he attended the New Zealand Wine Festival held at the Busan Cinema Center hosted by the Kiwi Chamber in Korea.

The Wine Festival was held for the first time in three years since 2019, and showcased a variety of wines from more than 20 wineries across New Zealand.