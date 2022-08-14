Mayor Park Meets Romanian Ambassador to Korea

Busan Mayor Park Heong-Jun met with the Romanian Ambassador to Korea Cezar Manole Armeanu on the morning of the 12th to discuss ways of cooperation in tourism, culture, and education between Busan and Romania, and to support the bid for the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

It was Ambassador Armeanu’s third visit to Busan, and he proposed a sister city agreement between the Romanian cities of Constanta and Busan.

As a city facing the Black Sea, Constanta is also famous for tourism and has many similarities to Busan as it has only the second port in Europe after Rotterdam Port.

Ambassador Armeanu also expressed his intention to exchange with Busan in various fields such as culture, art, tourism, and education.

Korea is Romania’s only strategic partnership with an Asian country.

A strategic Partnership is one of the phased friendly relations used when establishing a special bilateral relationship between two countries and refers to a relationship of close friendly cooperation in areas such as economy, politics, security, and culture.