Mayor Park Meets with Ambassadors of Argentina and Panama to Korea

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Argentine Ambassador to Korea Alfredo Carlos Bascou and Panama Ambassador to Korea Athanasio Kosma Sifaki on the afternoon of the 18th to strengthen the cooperative relationship between Busan and cities in Central and South America.

They discussed plans and asked for support for hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

“I would like to thank Mayor Park Heong-joon for taking time out of his busy schedule. This is my second visit to Busan, and the weather is mild, so I feel good every time I visit,” Alfredo Carlos, Ambassador of Argentina to Korea said.

Panama Ambassador to Korea Athanacio Cosmas Sifaki said, “Busan maintains a close relationship with Panama City as a friendly and cooperative city. The two cities have many similarities, so Busan’s development process and future vision will inspire Panama a lot.”

The two ambassadors expressed their hope that this year, 15 countries in Central and South America, including Argentina and Panama, will take advantage of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with South Korea to promote cooperation in various fields, including economy and trade.

“We welcome and thank the two Ambassadors for visiting Busan at the best time to meet. Busan’s exports to China and South America increased by 53%. From an economic point of view, the relationship has grown rapidly. The 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Central and South America will serve as an important opportunity to further develop mutual relations,” Mayor Park said.

The two ambassadors also said that Latin American countries have high competitiveness and potential in the cultural and tourism sectors and if they cooperate with each other, it will be a win-win situation.

The Argentine Ambassador also asked for the support and cooperation of the city of Busan so that the ‘Korea-Central and Latin American Business Economic Forum’ can be held in Busan in the second half of this year, hosted by the diplomatic missions of 13 Central and South American countries.

Mayor Park concluded the meeting asking for the interest and support of Central and South American countries, including Argentina and Panama for Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid.