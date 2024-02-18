Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Meets With Ambassadors to Britain and Kazakhstan

By Haps Staff

Mayor Park Hyeong-jun met with Colin Crooks, the British Ambassador to Korea, and Nurgali Aristanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, at City Hall to discuss plans for exchange and cooperation with Busan.

Crooks expressed his delight in visiting Busan and emphasized the growing partnership between the UK and Busan, particularly after the adoption of the “Downing Street Agreement” during the Korea-UK Summit.

Crooks also highlighted the UK’s investment in Busan’s offshore wind power business and expressed interest in further cooperation.

Aristanov discussed Kazakhstan’s abundant natural resources and ongoing cooperation with Busan, including the recent agreement with Almaty.

He congratulated Busan on hosting the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships and stressed the importance of Busan as a strategic partner for Kazakhstan.

Mayor Park celebrated the anniversary of the cooperation agreements and expressed hopes for increased cultural and economic exchange between Busan and Kazakhstan, positioning Busan as a beachhead for Central Asia.

He underscored the significance of the meeting in advancing Busan’s status as a global hub city.

