Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Meets With British Ambassador to Korea Colin James Crooks

Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with British Ambassador to Korea Colin James Crooks on the afternoon of the 3rd and discussed ways of exchange and cooperation.

Mayor Park introduced major issues in Busan such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and eco-delta smart city, and asked for interest and support from the British ambassador to Korea for hosting the 2030 World Expo, the biggest issue in particular.

He also emphasized that Busan is making efforts to realize a carbon-neutral transition city as one of its core policies, and asked to respond to climate change and carbon-neutral issues together.

“As a maritime nation, the United Kingdom has many similarities to the maritime city of Busan, so there will be many areas for cooperation, ” the Ambassador said.

 The British Ambassador previously served as British Ambassador to North Korea and was appointed as British Ambassador to Korea in February.

