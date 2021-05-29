Mayor Park Meets With British Ambassador to Korea Simon Smith

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with British Ambassador to Korea Simon Smith on Friday afternoon, the latest in a series of meetings with diplomatic envoys from around the world.

Mayor Park expressed his gratitude for Ambassador Smith’s visit.

“There has been no exchange between Busan and the UK, but I think it is just the beginning,” he said.

He emphasized cooperation in economic fields such as energy and shipbuilding.

“The UK is also interested in cooperation with Busan and has a strong will for technological cooperation such as investment companies in the new and renewable energy sector,” Smith said.

This year, the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) announced that it will be held in the UK.

Mayor Park congratulated the COP26 event held in the UK this year and said, “The policy vision of Busan is ‘Green Smart City Busan,’ and carbon neutrality and response to climate change are one of the most important policies.”

The two also discussed the UNMCK adding to make plans to continue developing it so that veterans and their families who are now over 90 can visit.

Mayor Park has been meeting with many dignitaries since his inauguration last month, with visits from the Consuls of Russia, China the United States and Japan and also from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Singapore, and Latvia, and France.

A meeting with the Ambassador of Israel is also scheduled for June 10.