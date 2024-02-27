Mayor Park Meets With Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming

Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Xing Haiming, the Chinese Ambassador to Korea, on February 26th at 10:30 a.m. in the international protocol room at City Hall.

They discussed cooperation plans between Busan and China, emphasizing Busan’s role as an international hub city.

Busan has had sisterhood relationships with various Chinese cities since 1993, fostering friendship and cooperation.

Ambassador Xing commended Busan’s efforts, especially regarding the upcoming 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, which he believes will boost tourism and strengthen ties between Korea and China.

They discussed strategies to enhance bilateral relations, including marketing campaigns to attract Chinese tourists and investment opportunities.

Xing expressed his commitment to increasing exchanges between the two countries, aiming to elevate the already strong relationship.

The interview concluded with mutual aspirations for Busan to emulate cities like Shanghai as a vibrant international gateway.