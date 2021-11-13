Mayor Park Meets With Colombia’s Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez

On the afternoon of the 11th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Colombia’s Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez to strengthen the cooperative relationship between the city of Busan and Colombia and to ask to support the hosting of the Busan World Expo 2030.

Mayor Park emphasized the discussion of cooperation between countries when Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez visited Korea in August.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic cooperative partnership between Korea and Colombia. I am delighted that the visit of President Duque and Vice President Ramirez to Korea has further expanded our cooperation in various fields, and I hope that you will continue to play many roles in the future,” he said.

“Colombia is the only country in Latin America to send combat troops to the Korean War, and I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Busan for the sacrifice and dedication of the Colombian army today,” he continued.

Mayor Park and Vice President Ramirez decided to work together to find concrete ways for future exchanges and cooperation between Busan and Colombia, such as inviting Colombia to promote the 2030 World Expo and activating mutual exchanges between businessmen and public officials.

Busan and Medellin, Colombia’s second city, are working together as EU 100 ICC international mentor cities to solve global problems and build a global network.

“I think Colombia and Busan have a lot of areas for cooperation in the future because of the geographical advantage facing the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans,” Vice President Ramirez said and emphasized exchanges in various fields such as ports, industry, and tourism.

Lastly, Mayor Park thanked Vice President Ramirez for her deep interest in Expo 2030.

“We ask for your endless support from Colombia so that Busan City can contribute to the world’s great transformation for a better future by hosting the 2030 World Expo,” he said.