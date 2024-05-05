Mayor Park Meets With Costa Rican Ambassador Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández, the Ambassador of Costa Rica to Korea, at City Hall to discuss mutual cooperation.

The mayor praised Costa Rica’s welfare system and economy, expressing hope for multilateral cooperation with Korea.

He highlighted Costa Rica’s active cooperation with KOICA and emphasized the importance of their trade relationship, especially in medical equipment exports.

They discussed potential collaborations in healthcare, including Busan’s “Medical Bus” project.

Additionally, they expressed interest in fostering cultural exchanges, particularly in the film industry.

The ambassador recognized Busan’s role as a major port and expressed optimism for future collaborations in various fields with hopes for enhanced cooperation between Busan and Costa Rica.