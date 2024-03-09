Mayor Park Meets with Czech Ambassador Ivan Ivan Jančárek for Cooperation Talks

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon welcomed Ivan Ivan Jančárek, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Korea, for talks on mutual cooperation between Busan and the Czech Republic.

Ambassador Jancharek’s visit to Busan was prompted by his attendance at the 2024 Drone Show Korea event, a significant occasion drawing participation from various sectors including government ministries, local authorities, and industry stakeholders.

In their meeting, Mayor Park expressed gratitude for Ambassador Ivan Jančárek’s visit and highlighted Busan’s strategic significance as a global transshipment and container port city, emphasizing its vision to become a hub city in various fields such as sports, film, economy, and tourism. Mayor Park emphasized the potential for fruitful cooperation between Busan and the Czech Republic across multiple sectors.

Ambassador Jančárek expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and conveyed his keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration. He noted the Czech Republic’s status as an attractive investment destination and expressed eagerness to engage with Busan in areas such as sports, film, economy, tourism, and music.

Recent collaborations between the two regions, such as the participation of the Czech national team in the World Table Tennis Championships held in Busan and the celebration of the Year of Classical Music in the Czech Republic, underscored the growing ties between Busan and the Czech Republic.

Mayor Park further highlighted Busan’s commitment to fostering innovation in emerging industries such as car batteries, hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and big data. He also proposed potential collaborations in cultural exchange, tourism, and sports, including opportunities for cooperation between the Busan Opera House and Busan Concert Hall with counterparts in the Czech Republic.

The meeting concluded with mutual optimism for strengthened cooperation between Busan and the Czech Republic across diverse fields, setting the stage for future collaboration and cultural exchange initiatives.