Mayor Park Meets with Czech Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Vice Foreign Minister Martin Dvořák of the Czech Republic at the International Chamber of Commerce in the City Hall on the morning of the 17th to discuss exchanges and cooperation between Busan and the Czech Republic and asked to support the bid for the Busan World Expo 2030.

The Czech Republic has established diplomatic ties with Korea since 1990, and since the establishment of a ‘strategic partnership’ in 2015, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have been actively conducted.

Dvorak said on his first visit to Busan that the green technology, clean environment, advanced technology, and culture of Busan are very impressive.

He also hoped that Busan and the Czech Republic will promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as nuclear power plants, the renewable energy industry, and new digital technologies, and requested a visit to the North Port.

Mayor Park concluded the meeting by asking for their support for their World Expo bid.