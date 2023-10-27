Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Mayor Park Heong-joon of Busan Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Mayor Park Hyung-jun of Busan engaged in discussions with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet at the International Conference Room in the City Hall at 4 p.m. on October 26.

The meeting aimed to explore various avenues for mutual exchange and cooperation between Busan and the Netherlands, including collaborative efforts in areas such as smart city initiatives, renewable energy, and urban planning.

During the meeting, Mayor Park extended a warm welcome to Ambassador van der Vliet, congratulating him on his appointment in South Korea. Expressing regret at missing the opportunity to meet during the previous visit for the 2023 Busan International Architecture Exhibition, Mayor Park emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration, particularly in urban planning, inspired by the philosophy of community engagement espoused by Dutch architect Winy Mass.

Ambassador van der Vliet, who previously hosted the ‘Netherlands Architecture Night’ in conjunction with the 2023 Busan International Architecture Exhibition, highlighted the development of Rotterdam through architectural endeavors, expressing his eagerness for strengthened collaboration between Busan and the Netherlands in various fields, including smart cities and urban planning.

Mayor Park further emphasized the significance of collaborations in fields such as maritime and shipbuilding, referring to the presence of prominent Dutch shipbuilding companies at the 2023 Korea Maritime International Conference (COMARIN).

Both dignitaries expressed their confidence in the potential for continued cooperation between Busan and the Netherlands across various domains, underscoring the longstanding friendship between the sister cities of Rotterdam and Busan, which have maintained a strong relationship since their twin port agreement in 1985.

Mayor Park also conveyed the city’s unwavering dedication to promoting the attractions and aspirations of Busan to the global community in the lead-up to the final decision on hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo, expressing gratitude to the Netherlands for their support in endorsing Busan as the host city.

During the meeting, Ambassador van der Vliet demonstrated his commitment to the Busan-Netherlands friendship by presenting a specially crafted support banner for the 2030 Busan World Expo, solidifying the strong bond between the two cities.