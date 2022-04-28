Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Meets with Foreign Minister of Tanzania, Liberata Mulamula

On the morning of the 28th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula, who was officially visiting Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Tanzania, to discuss exchange and cooperation plans between the city of Busan City and Tanzania.

He also asked for active interest and support for the hosting of the World Expo.

Mayor Park welcomed Foreign Minister Mulamula, who had officially visited Korea for the first time in four years, and thanked him for visiting Busan despite his busy schedule.

Also, talking about the blue economy mentioned by Tanzanian Ambassador to Korea Mabura, who visited Busan in February, he said that there will be various fields of cooperation with Busan City that match Tanzania’s future vision.

“I have heard about the beauty of Busan from Ambassador Mabura. We look forward to an active exchange of various experiences, human resources, and technology in Busan, and let’s discuss concrete measures for friendly cooperation,” Minister Mullamula said. 

Mayor Park highly praised Tanzania’s high-quality coffee beans and said, “We will grow Busan, where 95% of imported green beans come in, into Korea’s largest coffee industry and leading coffee culture.”

Lastly, Mayor Park said, “We are making every effort to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. In order to publicize and share Busan’s efforts more widely, the cooperation and support of Africa is essential. We ask for your active interest and support so that the 2030 World Expo can be held in Busan without fail, and please become a strong ally that leads public opinion in Africa.”

