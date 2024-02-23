Mayor Park Meets With French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux

Image: City of Busan
Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Philippe Bertoux, the French Ambassador to South Korea, at the City Hall on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Busan and France.

Mayor Park welcomed Ambassador Bertoux, and said that the two countries can be great partners that cooperate and develop together in various fields such as culture, arts, economy, and trade.

Ambassador Berthoux, who took office last July, has participated in events such as last year’s 70th-anniversary ceremony of the armistice and the friendly soccer match between PSG Saint-Germain and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan.

