Mayor Park Meets With German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at 11:30 a.m. yesterday at a separate reception hall at Gimhae Airport.

President Steinmeier visited Korea on the 3rd, held a summit meeting with President Yoon Seok-yeol on the 4th, and visited the Samsung semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek in the morning of the 5th, followed by a final visit to Busan.

Mayor Park and President Steinmeier held this meeting to discuss the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Germany in 2023, the exchange and cooperation between Busan and German cities such as Hamburg, signing a sisterhood relationship, and discussing Busan’s history, climate change, economy, and culture.

“This is my first visit to Busan, and I am grateful for the warm hospitality,” President Steinmeier said. “We will discuss climate change and global economic development here in Busan as well as history.”

Mayor Park suggested to the president that Busan and Hamburg become sister cities.

“Busan is a future-oriented city in terms of culture and is a gateway to the world. Germany is very interested in Korean cultural content such as the film industry and the cultural industry,” President Steinmeier responded.

Mayor Park also asked President Steinmeier to support the bid for the 2030 World Expo in Busan.