Mayor Park Meets with India’s Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganatan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with India’s Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganathan in the afternoon of the 7th and discussed ways of exchange and cooperation to overcome the economic crisis and revitalize mutual investment.

Mayor Park met the Indian Ambassador to Korea and thanked her for visiting Busan despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“As it is an advanced country in the IT (information and communication) industry based on abundant human resources, there will be many areas where we can cooperate with Busan in the field of information and communication.” Mayor Park said.

“Currently, Busan is concentrating its capabilities on nurturing related industries such as smart city, ICT (information and communication technology), and medical biotechnology to emerge as a global hub city under the new vision of ‘Green Smart City,” he continued.

In response, Ambassador Ranganathan said, “Korea and India are a strategic partnership, and I am grateful for trusting India’s growth potential and potential. I hope that Busan will also show a lot of interest.”

Mayor Park also explained to the ambassador about fostering young startups by creating startup platforms at various universities in Busan and asked for India’s help in promoting Busan 2030 World Expo bid.