Mayor Park Meets with Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met and chatted with the Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor at 10 am on Thursday morning.

Mayor Park met the Israeli Ambassador to Korea and thanked him for visiting Busan.

“I think that Israel’s geopolitical environment and state affairs have many similarities to those of Korea. It is expected to be of great help to economic development,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador Tor was also grateful on his first visit to the city.

“This is my first visit to Busan, and it is an honor to visit the beautiful, friendly, and energetic city of Busan. I look forward to the mayor’s dynamic municipal administration,” he said.

The two then discussed a proposal of signing a friendly cooperation city agreement with Haifa in Israel.

Ambassador Tor also suggested that “Israel’s Haifa city is a gateway to the Mediterranean Sea, a beautiful international port city and a center of technological innovation, and has a lot in common with Busan.”

In response, Mayor Park Hyung-jun said, “I agree with the proposal of signing a friendly cooperation city with Haifa City, and through friendly cooperation with Haifa City, a maritime city, industry-academic cooperation, and technology center, we will be able to receive positive inspiration for the city administration and play an active role as a bridge between the ambassadors.

Mayor Park also urged the ambassador for Israel’s active support of the city.

“Busan is in the process of building a new international airport in order to become an international logistics hub city and is making efforts to attract the 2030 World Expo Busan, which is based on Busan’s infrastructure for logistics, culture, and tourism. It will be an opportunity to completely change the country.”