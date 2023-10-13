Mayor Park Meets With Jernej Muller, Ambassador to Slovenia in Korea

Heong-jun Park, the Mayor of Busan, and Jernej Muller, the Ambassador of Slovenia to Korea, held a meeting at the City Hall’s international protocol room on Friday at 10 a.m.

The discussion centered on enhancing the cooperation between Busan Port and the Slovenian Koper Port, as well as various measures to promote bilateral ties in areas such as smart city development, digitalization, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Mayor Park expressed his optimism for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of the recent Friendly and Cooperative City Agreement between Busan and Koper City, signed on June 22.

The agreement highlighted the strengthening of relations between the ports, economic collaboration, cultural and human exchanges, as well as mutual sharing of relevant experiences in IT and digitalization.

Ambassador Muller extended his gratitude for the efforts to reinforce the relationship between Korea and Slovenia, acknowledging the significance of the City Agreement. He expressed his appreciation for the commonalities between Koper City and Busan and the potential for increased tourist exchanges between the two regions.

Looking ahead, Mayor Park expressed his aspiration to invite the Koper City officials to Busan next year, fostering closer bonds between the cities. He emphasized the possibility of expanding collaboration in various fields such as smart city initiatives, digital innovation, tourism promotion, and human exchanges.

Additionally, it was highlighted that Busan and Slovenia were jointly selected by National Geographic as recommended travel destinations for 2023, enhancing the city’s status as a vibrant cultural and natural hub.

Mayor Park also shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2030 Busan World Expo, expressing the city’s commitment to showcasing its allure to the world.

Following the meeting with Mayor Park, Ambassador Muller engaged with officials from the Busan Port Authority, emphasizing the importance of collaboration projects between Busan Port and Koper Port.

He also attended the opening ceremony of the Busan International Dance Market and the Busan Biennale event, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen cultural exchanges between the two regions.