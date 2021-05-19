Mayor Park Meets With Maruyama Kohei, Consul General of Japan

The Mayor of Busan Park Heong-jun met with Japanese Consul General Maruyama Kohei on Tuesday morning and thanked him for his visit to congratulate the inauguration of the mayor, and to emphasize the need for constant efforts to broaden mutual understanding.

While the two held a cordial meeting, important differences were discussed.

“Korea-Japan relationship is a future-oriented perspective through mutual benefit and harmony with each other’s thoughts and values. Efforts are needed to alleviate conflict.” the Mayor said.

Consul General Maruyama agreed that relations between the two countries need understanding and improvement.

“Busan is a city that has the most active exchanges with Japan in various fields and exchanges in each field. I will try to improve the relationship,” the Consul General said.

Mayor Park is very concerned about the recent decision by the Japanese government to release Fukushima radioactive water into the ocean, including the negative impact on the fishery industry, the main industry of Busan, and citizens’ anxiety.

In order to help resolve such issues, a joint study between Korea and Japan was proposed by Mayor Park for solutions such as a method of treating radioactive materials using microorganisms.

In response, Japanese Consul General Maruyama agreed that Japan also has a high proportion of fisheries and is ready to fully recognize and explain these concerns and that efforts from both countries are necessary for this.

Mayor Park Hyung-jun delivered a statement to the Japanese Consulate General in Busan on the 15th of last month requesting the Japanese government to withdraw the discharge of contaminated water.