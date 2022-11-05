Mayor Park Meets With New Chinese Consul-General in Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon had a meeting with the 9th Chinese Consul General in Busan in Busan on the afternoon of the 2nd at the International Chamber of Commerce at City Hall.

At the interview held for the inauguration of Consul General Cheon LeBiao, Mayor Park said, “Congratulations on the appointment of the Chinese Consul General in Busan, and I look forward to expanding mutual cooperation with China through today’s meeting.”

“The two countries have achieved many achievements over the past 30 years, and let’s move forward into a new relationship,” the consul general responded.

China is Korea’s second trading partner and Mayor Park said that he is looking forward to expanding exchange and cooperation in various fields, such as the smart city that Busan City is promoting and the redevelopment of the North Port.

The new Consul General also hopes that bilateral relations will expand in various fields such as commerce, tourism, and business.

Mayor Park also did not forget about bid negotiation and publicity for the 2030 Busan World Expo. He emphasized to the Consul General to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, which is a top priority for municipal administration.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and China this year, the city collaborated with the Chinese Consulate General in Busan, the Busan International Foundation, and Busan University of Foreign Studies.

This year saw the Busan-China friendship exchange photo exhibition, a Korea-China 30th anniversary lecture, and the Busan-Guangzhou representative food promotion.

Next year, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Busan-Shanghai sisterhood relationship, an online working council will be formed to carry out various commemorative projects with the city of Shanghai.