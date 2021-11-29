Mayor Park Meets with Nigerian Ambassador to Korea Ali Mohammed Magashi

On the afternoon of the 29th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Nigerian Ambassador to Korea Ali Mohammed Magashi and Apapa Mayor Idowo Adejumoke Senbanjo to discuss ways to strengthen cooperative relations between Busan and Nigeria.

Apapa is a city in Lagos, Nigeria and a port city in West Africa.

Mayor Park thanked Ambassador Margash and his party for visiting Busan and asked about their impressions of the city.

“This is my second visit to Busan. I am very pleased to be able to visit Busan today, and I hope that this visit will enhance cooperation between Busan and Nigeria,” Ambassador Magash said.

Korea and Nigeria have been making continuous efforts to promote friendly and cooperative relations for the past 40 years.

“Nigeria is the largest economy on the African continent, and I think there are many areas where we can cooperate with Busan,” Mayor Park emphasized the strengthening of cooperation between Busan and Nigeria.

Mayor Senbanjo Apapa, who visited with Ambassador Magash, came to see and learn from Busan in the areas of infrastructure such as sewage, resource circulation, and marine transportation.

Mayor Park also suggested it would also be a good idea to promote the signing of a sister-friendly city and to actively support the bid for the Busan 2030 World Expo.