Mayor Park Meets with Oscar Tsuyoshi, Consul General of Japan in Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met Monday afternoon at the City Hall International Convention Room with the Japanese Consul General in Busan Tsuyoshi Oscar to discuss developmental exchange plans with Japan’s four sister and friendly cooperation cities, and the 2030 Busan World Asked for support for hosting the fair.

The Consul General previously worked in Busan as a deputy consul general in 2010, and this is his second Busan assignment.

Flights and international passenger ships between Busan and Japan are resuming due to the increase in tourism demand in both Korea and Japan, so it is expected to have a positive impact on overall exchanges with Japan in terms of tourism and economy.

“Our city is also making efforts to improve Korea-Japan relations centered on city diplomacy, such as holding international exchange events centering on sister/friendly cooperation cities such as Shimonoseki and Osaka,” Mayor Park said.

In response, Consul General Oscar said, “According to data recently released by HIS, a large Japanese travel agency, Busan, which was outside of the travel rankings, jumped to fourth place.”

Mayor Park did not forget to ask for support for the 2030 Busan World Expo. Concluding the interview, Mayor Park said, “I wish Japan to successfully host the 2025 World Expo, which was held in Osaka, a long-standing friendship and cooperation city of Busan, and ask for your active support and support so that Busan can also host the 2030 World Expo.”

Mayor Park visited Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka) last October to diversify cooperation with major Japanese cities and expand the base of support for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

During his visit, Mayor Park met with the heads of major local governments in Japan, attended the PR reception for the 2030 Busan World Expo hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Japan, and secured support from four Japanese prefectures, including Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Yamaguchi, and Saga Prefecture.