Mayor Park Meets With Singapore’s Ambassador Eric Teo

On August 18th, Mayor Heong-joon Park held a meeting with Eric Teo, the Ambassador of Singapore to Korea, in the International Convention Room at City Hall.

The discussion centered on various aspects, including the resumption of direct flights between Busan and Singapore and fostering mutual exchange and cooperation initiatives.

During the meeting, Mayor Park expressed his enthusiasm for revitalizing tourism and expanding air cargo cooperation with the resumption of direct flights. He emphasized the importance of jointly formulating diverse cooperation plans.

Mayor Park also highlighted Busan’s focus on enhancing international academic and industrial exchanges. He proposed faculty and student exchange programs with Singaporean universities, as well as mutual collaborations in startup support initiatives.

Ambassador Theo welcomed the potential for increased people-to-people exchanges and heightened tourism demand with the resumption of direct flights. He also envisioned an enhancement in air logistics services, fostering interracial exchanges between Singapore Changi Airport and Gimhae Airport.

Furthermore, Ambassador Theo revealed plans for promoting Singapore’s fashion presence through collaborations with the Busan ASEAN Cultural Center, including overseas exhibitions that Busan citizens can enjoy.

Mayor Park underscored the importance of increasing exchanges between the two cities, particularly in the realm of tourism and culture, as direct flights resume. He expressed his hope for mutual collaboration in promoting both destinations.

Concluding the interview, Mayor Park stressed Busan’s commitment to mobilizing all its resources to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo, while emphasizing Singapore’s considerable potential as a valuable partner for Busan’s development into a Northeast Asia hub.