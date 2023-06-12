Mayor Park Meets With Spanish Ambassador to Korea Guillermo Kirkpatrick

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon held a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Korea Guillermo Kirkpatrick at the City Hall International Convention Room on the 9th to discuss cooperation and exchanges between Busan and Spain.

Mayor Park expressed his welcome to Ambassador Kirkpatrick, highlighting the special relationship between Busan and Spain as this year marks the 40th anniversary of Busan’s sisterhood relationship with Barcelona. He proposed inviting a delegation from Busan to Barcelona to commemorate this milestone.

Ambassador Kirkpatrick thanked Mayor Park for the warm hospitality and mentioned the strengthened strategic partnership between Korea and Spain, especially after the Spanish Prime Minister’s visit to Korea in November of the previous year. He expressed Spain’s openness to visits and collaborations, including those involving Barcelona.

Mayor Park emphasized the high potential for cooperation between Busan and Spain, particularly in the tourism and economic sectors, noting Spain’s status as the second-largest tourism country globally and its strong industrial competitiveness in Europe.

Ambassador Kirkpatrick acknowledged Busan’s keen interest in hosting the World Expo and expressed his support for this aspiration.

Furthermore, Busan City has been actively engaged in various exchanges with Barcelona since the sisterhood relationship was established on October 25, 1983.

These exchanges cover areas such as smart cities, film, culture, digitalization, and human interactions. Both Busan and Spain share the goal of hosting international events, with Busan aiming for the 2030 Expo and Malaga, Spain, pursuing the 2027 Expo registration.