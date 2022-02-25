Mayor Park Meets With Swiss Ambassador to Korea Dagma Schmidt Tartagli

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Swiss Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli on the morning of the 25th to discuss ways of cooperation between Busan and Switzerland including land, industry, academia, and shipbuilding.

It was the Swiss Ambassador’s first visit to Busan since taking her post last year.

Mayor Park talked to the ambassador about ‘Government-Industry-Academic Cooperation’, which is one of Busan’s top policy tasks and possible exchanges in various fields such as shipbuilding, maritime, culture, and tourism, and expressed his will for exchange and cooperation with Switzerland in the future.

“2023 will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Switzerland, and new exchanges in various fields will be possible to commemorate this. In particular, as many Swiss companies related to shipbuilding have entered Busan, we look forward to many exchanges in the future,” the Swiss ambassador said.

Mayor Park also brought up the Swiss-Korea Aviation Conference, which includes the abolition of the limit on the number of designated airlines and the expansion of the number of flights, before asking the ambassador for her support in Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid.