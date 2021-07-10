Mayor Park Meets With Thai Ambassador to Korea Rommanee Kananurak

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Thai Ambassador to Korea Rommanee Kananurak at 1:40 pm on July 8 to discuss ways of exchange and cooperation to overcome the economic crisis and promote mutual investment.

Mayor Park met with the Thai Ambassador to Korea and thanked her for visiting to celebrate his inauguration.

“Busan has a lot of interest in Thailand and hopes to cooperate with it, especially at the Bangkok Auto Parts Expo and International Machinery Exhibition. We are continuing active exchanges and cooperation in the manufacturing sector,” he said. “I look forward to the mutual growth of both countries through active economic exchanges with Thailand, the largest manufacturing country in ASEAN.”

He also urged Thailand to add strength so that Busan could establish itself as a hub city in Northeast Asia by hosting the expo.

“Busan has a lot of experience in hosting large-scale international events, and during the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit, the side events using Korean technology were impressive,” Thai Ambassador to Korea Kananurak said.

She also noted that she would give positive consideration to the support for hosting the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Ambassador Kananurak expressed interest that cooperation between Busan and Thailand will be further strengthened to attract investment and revitalize both economies.

The Ambassador’s first visit to City Hall in Busan since taking office in November 2019 also included holding a seminar on promoting trade and investment in Thailand to revitalize economic cooperation between the two countries in the morning and visiting UN Memorial Park.