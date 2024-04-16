Mayor Park Meets With the Korea-Japan Friendship Kyoto Prefecture Assembly Member Association

Mayor Park Heong-joon of Busan met with Watanabe Kuniko, Chairperson of the Japan-Korea Friendship Kyoto Prefectural Assembly Federation, at the International Affairs Room of the City Hall on Monday to discuss mutual cooperation plans between Busan and Kyoto.

Since signing a sister city agreement with Shimoneseki City, Japan in 1976, Busan has established sisterhood and friendship cooperation cities with Fukuoka, Osaka, and Nagasaki Prefecture.

The visit of the Japan-Korea Friendship Kyoto Prefectural Assembly Federation to Busan was arranged to discuss various measures to activate exchanges and cooperation between the two regions as exchanges between Busan and Japan continue to increase.