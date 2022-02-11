Mayor Park Meets With Togolani Edris Mavura, Ambassador of Tanzania to Korea

On the afternoon of the 10th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Tanzanian Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura to Korea to discuss ways to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the city of Busan and Tanzania and asked for support for the Busan World Expo 2030.

Tanzania is the largest country in East Africa with a narrow low-lying coastline, plains, lakes, and mountains, and its official name is the United Republic of Tanzania.

“Tanzania is a microcosm of Africa with seven World Heritage Sites, including Mount Kilimanjaro and Serengeti National Park, and is a country with beautiful natural environment and potential. As such, we will be able to cooperate with Busan city in various fields such as port development and fishery industry,” Mayor Park said as he thanked Ambassador Togolani for visiting Busan.

“I am happy to come to Busan. Tanzania has a long Indian Ocean coastline, is doing its best to develop a blue economy, and expects to promote exchanges of various experiences, human resources, and technology in Busan. Let’s try to find concrete ways to do that,” the Ambassador responded.

Mayor Park also asked for Tanzania’s support in its 2030 World Expo bid.