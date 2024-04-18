Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Mayor Park Meets With Washington Delegation Led By Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell

By Haps Staff

Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Bruce Harrell, the Mayor of Seattle, and Lynne Robinson, the Mayor of Bellevue, in the international protocol room at City Hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The meeting, attended by key members of the economic mission, including officials from the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, aimed to discuss mutual interests and potential cooperation.

Bruce Harrell, Seattle’s first Asian American mayor, led the delegation, which comprised political, financial, and academic figures from various entities such as the Washington State Legislature, Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and T-Mobile.

The delegation was part of the International Leadership Mission Program organized by the Seattle Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Mayor Park expressed his delight at the meaningful discussions with the Seattle delegation, extending a warm welcome to the visitors from across the Pacific. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between cities, Mayor Park highlighted Busan’s aspiration to become a global hub city and a bridge between Korea and the United States.

Mayor Harrell and Mayor Robinson commended Busan’s efforts to transform into a global hub city, noting Seattle’s successful transition from a manufacturing center to a thriving hub of information and communication industries. They discussed the potential for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, finance, and new industries, aiming to build an industry-academic cooperation model to realize the dreams of the city’s youth.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Korea and the United States, Mayor Harrell and Mayor Robinson expressed their commitment to strengthening relationships and fostering diplomatic connections between their cities and Busan. They highlighted the importance of mutual support and cooperation, echoing the sentiment of continued friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

The delegation also attended a reception yesterday afternoon at Lavalse Hotel in Yeongdo.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

Mayor Park Meets With the Korea-Japan Friendship Kyoto Prefecture Assembly Member Association

Warm Temps Expected Until the End of the Month

Busan to Expand Payment Services at Public Parking Lots

Air Quality at All Metro Stations in Busan Deemed Within the Safe Zone

Busan Automobile and Ship Emissions Blamed for Highest Fine Dust Levels

The Latest

Enjoy a Refreshing Spring Meal at Damoim

한층 더 풍성하고 재미있어진 부산시민 다큐, “부산덕후멘터리” 시즌2 공개

Korea Destinations: Spring Comes Alive at Geochang Changpowon Gardens

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra 610th Regular Concert

Seo-gu Adding More Barefoot Walking Paths

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
77 %
2.6kmh
1 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 