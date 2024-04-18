Mayor Park Meets With Washington Delegation Led By Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell

Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Bruce Harrell, the Mayor of Seattle, and Lynne Robinson, the Mayor of Bellevue, in the international protocol room at City Hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The meeting, attended by key members of the economic mission, including officials from the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, aimed to discuss mutual interests and potential cooperation.

Bruce Harrell, Seattle’s first Asian American mayor, led the delegation, which comprised political, financial, and academic figures from various entities such as the Washington State Legislature, Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and T-Mobile.

The delegation was part of the International Leadership Mission Program organized by the Seattle Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Mayor Park expressed his delight at the meaningful discussions with the Seattle delegation, extending a warm welcome to the visitors from across the Pacific. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between cities, Mayor Park highlighted Busan’s aspiration to become a global hub city and a bridge between Korea and the United States.

Mayor Harrell and Mayor Robinson commended Busan’s efforts to transform into a global hub city, noting Seattle’s successful transition from a manufacturing center to a thriving hub of information and communication industries. They discussed the potential for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, finance, and new industries, aiming to build an industry-academic cooperation model to realize the dreams of the city’s youth.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Korea and the United States, Mayor Harrell and Mayor Robinson expressed their commitment to strengthening relationships and fostering diplomatic connections between their cities and Busan. They highlighted the importance of mutual support and cooperation, echoing the sentiment of continued friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

The delegation also attended a reception yesterday afternoon at Lavalse Hotel in Yeongdo.